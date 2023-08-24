HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hold review meetings only during office hours, health officials told

August 24, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has instructed all deputy directors of health services to conduct meetings to review the work of nurses during office hours.

In a circular issued to the district officials, T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, told the officials to avoid conducting review meetings for a long time extending beyond office hours in the evening. They should avoid asking the field staff to come to the office beyond office hours.

Except during emergencies, they should avoid asking for reports or conducting review meetings through video conferencing on holidays. Reports that can be collected through the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam portal should not be sought again from the field staff. The DPH asked the district officials to adhere to the advisory.

Related Topics

Chennai / government health care

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.