Hold polls for Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board: AUT

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has demanded that Justice P. Shanmugam, the Madras High Court-appointed interim administrator of the Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board, conduct the elections for the board.

Addressing journalists after a meeting of the AUT central executive committee on Wednesday, its general secretary M.S. Bala Murugan accused the interim administrator of undue interference in the activities of the colleges functioning under the Trust.

The AUT questioned why Justice Shanmugam had not conducted the elections, which would help the board to run its affairs smoothly.

Mr. Murugan questioned the show cause notices issued by Justice Shanmugam to 152 teachers in the six colleges run by the Trust recently.

The interim administrator had held that they were not appointed as per university norms.

Mr. Murugan contended that all these teachers were appointed six to eight years ago as per the UGC regulations.

“Their appointment and verification of their qualification was done by the affiliating universities,” he said.