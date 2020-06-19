Hoax call: Juvenile let off with warning

CHENNAI

19 June 2020 15:33 IST

The 15-year-old had allegedly made a hoax call to the 108 ambulance control room on Thursday claiming that a bomb would explode at actor Rajinikanth’s house

A 15-year-old boy from Cuddalore, who allegedly made a hoax call to the 108 ambulance control room claiming that a bomb would explode at actor Rajinikanth's house, was, on Friday, let off with a warning by the Chennai police.

Police officers and staff of the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) had, on Thursday, undertaken a thorough search at the actor’s house and found no explosives.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, the police traced the caller after analysing call records of a mobile phone number. The caller was a juvenile boy in Cuddalore. He was let off after a warning to his parents, a police source said.