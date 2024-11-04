Hoax bomb threat yet again at Chennai airport

Chennai airport once again received hoax bomb threat claiming explosives were planted on two flights, airport sources said.

On Saturday, around 3.30 p.m. there was a threat message via Twitter, airport sources said. Following this, an emergency meeting with airlines, airport and security officials was called and an extensive search was carried out. Similar to the other threats, this too was found to be a hoax. While the airport has received several bomb threats in recent times, for a few days, there was a gap and on Saturday again, the authorities got a threat message.

