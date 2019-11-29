Bomb threat to DMK headquarters, suspect arrested

The city police on Friday arrested a person who made a call threatening to bomb Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters in Teynampet.

The call about the bomb sent police personnel and party men into tizzy on Thursday night at the campus that houses the party office, Kalaignar TV and other offices on Anna Salai. Party leader M.K. Stalin had gone to Mumbai to attend the swearing- in ceremony of the new government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

The suspect, Ganeshan, who made a hoax bomb call | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chennai city police control room received a call shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday. The caller claimed that he had planted a bomb in the campus and that it would go off soon. He then cut off the call abruptly. The message was conveyed to higher police officials by the staff of tge control room. A team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of the city police and a sniffer dog unit reached Anna Arivalayam and checked the area. However the call turned out to be a hoax.

Another team of police personnel traced the caller using his mobile number and picked up the caller, identified as Ganeshan, 37, in SP Garden, T. Nagar. The suspect was in an inebriated condition. He reportedly told police that he was a daily wager and out of frustration, he had called the control room and claimed that he had planted bomb.