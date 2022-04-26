Hoax bomb call to CM’s house

CHENNAI

The city police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old man who had reportedly made at least 10 hoax calls in the last two years to the State control room. This time, he called the control room and threatened to detonate a bomb at Chief Minister M.K.Stalin's house.

On Sunday evening, the control room received a call from an unidentified person who claimed that he had planted a bomb inside Chief Minister M K Stalin’s house. After an hour of search, the police found it to be a hoax. Based on the complaint, the Teynampet police registered a case and picked up Bhuvanesh. The police said he had contacted the control room from his uncle’s mobile when none of his family members were available at home.

The police arrested P. Bhuvanesh, 22, from Marakkanam. He was brought to the city along with his parents for inquiry. Police said, since 2021 he had made at least ten calls threatening to have planted bombs in different government buildings and residents of film personalities.