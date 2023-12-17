HITS 2024 admissions open

December 17, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) has announced the launch of HITS Admissions 2024 and opened up online applications to HITSEEE and HITSCAT 2024. The university has been accredited by National and International Agencies including NAAC A+, IET and NBA, said Alexander Jesudasan, Pro Vice Chancellor, HITS.

The online entrance exams for engineering streams for the upcoming academic year will be held from May 3 to May 10, 2024. The registration commences on December 16, 2023 and closes on April 29, 2024. HITSCAT (Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science Common Aptitude Test) 2024, for Non-Engineering programmes, is scheduled between May 20 and May 21, 2024. The HITSCAT 2024 registrations open on December 16, 2023 and close on May 13, 2024, he told media here. S.N. Sridhara, Vice Chancellor, HITS, was also present.

The HITS students will build a nanosatellite and launch it next year ahead of the monsoon to monitor the swelling of lakes in Chennai. Mr. Jesudasan said that the launch of the nanosatellite fabricated by students with support from the ISRO will facilitate monitoring of the swelling of lakes for three months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The institution was well known for its aerospace programme, aeronautical engineering and aeronautical programme. “As a sequel to that, we have established our aerospace station and satellite centre in our university and a space programme where we have a display of the different satellites that have been launched and details about the satellite programme,” he said.

“We also have experts in the field of satellite in our campus. They have served as emeritus professors in our institution. Under their guidance we have shown interest to be a part of the 75 satellites to be launched by the Government of India to celebrate the 75th year of Independence. We are developing a nano satellite to send into orbit to study lakes, water table and agriculture,” said Mr. Jesudasan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.