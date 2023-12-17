GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HITS 2024 admissions open

December 17, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) has announced the launch of HITS Admissions 2024 and opened up online applications to HITSEEE and HITSCAT 2024. The university has been accredited by National and International Agencies including NAAC A+, IET and NBA, said Alexander Jesudasan, Pro Vice Chancellor, HITS.

The online entrance exams for engineering streams for the upcoming academic year will be held from May 3 to May 10, 2024. The registration commences on December 16, 2023 and closes on April 29, 2024. HITSCAT (Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science Common Aptitude Test) 2024, for Non-Engineering programmes, is scheduled between May 20 and May 21, 2024. The HITSCAT 2024 registrations open on December 16, 2023 and close on May 13, 2024, he told media here. S.N. Sridhara, Vice Chancellor, HITS, was also present.

The HITS students will build a nanosatellite and launch it next year ahead of the monsoon to monitor the swelling of lakes in Chennai. Mr. Jesudasan said that the launch of the nanosatellite fabricated by students with support from the ISRO will facilitate monitoring of the swelling of lakes for three months.

The institution was well known for its aerospace programme, aeronautical engineering and aeronautical programme. “As a sequel to that, we have established our aerospace station and satellite centre in our university and a space programme where we have a display of the different satellites that have been launched and details about the satellite programme,” he said.

“We also have experts in the field of satellite in our campus. They have served as emeritus professors in our institution. Under their guidance we have shown interest to be a part of the 75 satellites to be launched by the Government of India to celebrate the 75th year of Independence. We are developing a nano satellite to send into orbit to study lakes, water table and agriculture,” said Mr. Jesudasan.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.