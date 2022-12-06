Hitachi Rail consortium bags signalling system contract for Metro Rail phase II project

December 06, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

At a value of ₹1,620 crore, CMRL says this is the largest signalling tender to be executed by it. The new system, called communication-based train control (CBTC), will enable automatic train operation without need of any operators

The Hindu Bureau

Since the trains will be driverless, there will be intensive testing to ensure the safety of passengers. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Chennai Metro Rail has awarded the signalling contract for the phase II project to a consortium of Hitachi Rail STS SPA and Hitachi Rail STS India Private Limited at a value of ₹1,620 crore. The construction for this phase is in progress at full swing across the city.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), this is the largest signalling tender to be executed by it and the contractor will have to design, manufacture, supply, install, test and commission the signalling, train control and video management system.

In the new system, the trains will be able to run with a minimum frequency of 90 seconds unlike the phase I project. The new system, called communication-based train control (CBTC), will enable automatic train operation without need of any operators, according to a press release.

Apart from driverless operations, the system is equipped to integrate other aspects like automatic train movement at the depot, where all trains will be stationed, functioning of platform screen doors and passenger information and display systems. “This system enables real time streaming of video for management, monitoring and control from a centralised operation control centre (OCC),” the release said.

Since these are driverless trains, there will be intensive testing for several parameters to ensure the safety of passengers. An independent safety assessment team will certify the system, which will be in accordance with international standards.

After the trains get clearance, they will once again be subjected to field trials for integration with the rest of the systems. Subsequently, a team of officials from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety will hold an inspection and give the final approval.

