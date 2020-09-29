History-sheeters rehabilitation programme held

Kumaresan, 45, and Kathir (name changed), 50, have a police history sheet against them in Gummidipoondi. The two have now mended ways and want to turn over a new leaf. The Tiruvallur district police has come forward to help rehabilitate them to earn a livelihood.

The two were among the 89 history sheeters who took part in a rehabilitation meeting held by P. Aravindan, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur district on Tuesday. "There are a total of 742 history sheeters in the district. Out of this in the first phase we identified 89 of those who did not commit any offence recently. They were asked to take a pledge that they will not commit any crime," said K. Muthukumar, ADSP, Headquarters, Tiruvallur district.

If they don't commit any crime for the next few months, the history-sheeter tag against them will be removed. "A history-sheet will be created against someone even if he commits one murder or has few assault cases against him. If it is theft and burglary, we call it a suspect-sheet. These people will be regularly monitored. Hence most would want this tag to be off them," he added

During the meeting, Kumaresan asked police help to start a photocopier shop and Kathir wanted to start a goat farm. "We will help them get a loan," said Mr. Muthukumar.