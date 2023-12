December 24, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Muthapudupet police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old history-sheeter whose body was found floating in Kadavoor lake, near Avadi, on Saturday. After the villagers informed the police of the body, the personnel retrieved it and sent it to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for a post-mortem. During initial inquiry, they identified the body to be of M. Aravind, a resident of Kadavoor village, near Muthapudupet, was involved in several criminal cases.