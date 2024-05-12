ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter who swallowed razor blades undergoing treatment

Updated - May 12, 2024 09:23 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

He was being interrogated in the Villivakkam police station in connection with a brawl

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter in Villivakkam who swallowed razor blades in a city police station is undergoing treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMC) on Saturday.

A senior police officer said the Villivakkam police station received information that a group of three men were involved in a quarrel in the Greater Chennai Corporation burial ground. A patrol team visited the spot and found Thangavel, Vignesh, and Santosh fighting each other.

The trio were brought to the police station. During interrogation, it was found that Vignesh was a history-sheeter. Even as the investigation was going on, Vignesh took out razor blades from his pocket and swallowed them, the police said. He was rushed to a private hospital for first aid and then shifted to KMC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US