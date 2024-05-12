History-sheeter who swallowed razor blades undergoing treatment

A history-sheeter in Villivakkam who swallowed razor blades in a city police station is undergoing treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMC) on Saturday.

A senior police officer said the Villivakkam police station received information that a group of three men were involved in a quarrel in the Greater Chennai Corporation burial ground. A patrol team visited the spot and found Thangavel, Vignesh, and Santosh fighting each other.

The trio were brought to the police station. During interrogation, it was found that Vignesh was a history-sheeter. Even as the investigation was going on, Vignesh took out razor blades from his pocket and swallowed them, the police said. He was rushed to a private hospital for first aid and then shifted to KMC.

