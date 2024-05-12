GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

History-sheeter who swallowed razor blades undergoing treatment

He was being interrogated in the Villivakkam police station in connection with a brawl

Published - May 12, 2024 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A history sheeter in Villivakkam who swallowed razor blades in a city police station is undergoing treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMC) on Saturday.

A senior police officer said the Villivakkam police station received information that a group of three men were involved in a quarrel in the Greater Chennai Corporation burial ground. A patrol team visited the spot and found Thangavel, Vignesh, and Santosh fighting each other.

The trio were brought to the police station. During interrogation, it was found that Vignesh was a history-sheeter. Even as the investigation was going on, Vignesh took out razor blades from his pocket and swallowed them, the police said. He was rushed to a private hospital for first aid and then shifted to KMC.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.