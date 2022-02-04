History-sheeter turned food delivery executive hacked to death in Chennai

CHENNAI

04 February 2022 13:58 IST

Police said a gang hacked the 24-year-old to death near his home; seven suspects have been detained

A 24-year-old history-sheeter, who worked as a food delivery executive, was hacked to death by a gang of young men in Nadukuppam, off Kamarajar Salai, on Thursday night.

The victim was identified as S. Ajith Kumar, 24, a resident of Third street in Nadukuppam. He had criminal cases against him, for offences including attempt to murder. He was working as a delivery executive with a popular food delivery aggregator. After finishing his daily work, he was parking his bike near his house in Nadukuppam on Thursday night., when a gang that had followed him on two-wheelers attacked him with knives. Hearing the commotion, his neighbours and family members rushed to his rescue. The injured Ajith Kumar was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries late on Thursday.

The Marina Police have registered a case and are investigating. Seven suspects have been picked up and are being interrogated, said police sources.