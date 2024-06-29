ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter shot in the leg, nabbed near Mamallapuram

Published - June 29, 2024 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old history-sheeter was shot in the leg by the Chengalpattu district police on Friday after he attacked a personnel with a machete in a bid to escape. He was subsequently admitted to hospital for treatment.

The history-sheeter was identified as R. Sathya, alias Sirkazhi Sathya.

On Thursday night, the district police received information that Sathya was attending a birthday party at a resort off the East Coast Road (ECR) near Mamallapuram. A special team was formed and surveillance was mounted.

On Friday morning, as Sathya and his three associates were proceeding towards Chennai in a car after the birthday party, a team of police personnel intercepted them on the pretext of a vehicle check.

Realising that it was an attempt to arrest him, Sathya jumped out of the car and tried to escape. The personnel gave chase, during the course of which Sathya attacked police officer Ranjith with a machete when he tried to catch him.

In retaliation, another police personnel shot Sathya in the leg, below the knee. Subsequently, Sathya and his associates were arrested.

Both Sathya and the injured police officer were taken to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital for treatment.

The police recovered a pistol and other weapons from Sathya. A heavy bandobust has been deployed in the Thirukazhukundram court complex, where the arrested persons are to be produced.

