ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter sentenced to 12-year imprisonment for peddling drugs

Published - July 26, 2024 07:05 pm IST - Chennai

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1.7 lakh on him. He and two others were arrested in September 2021

The Hindu Bureau

A special court has convicted and sentenced a 29-year-old history-sheeter to an imprisonment of 12 years for peddling ganja and other drugs.

According to the police, a special team intercepted and arrested B. Sathish, 26, of Ammaniamman Thottam in Tondiarpet, who was a history-sheeter, and two of his associates on September 30, 2021. They recovered 2 kg of ganja and 84 nitrazepam tablets from them.

The trial was conducted before the special court for cases under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance Act. At the conclusion of trial, the court sentenced Sathish to an imprisonment of 12 years and imposed a fine of ₹1.7 lakh on him. The two others were acquitted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US