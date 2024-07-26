History-sheeter sentenced to 12-year imprisonment for peddling drugs

A special court has convicted and sentenced a 29-year-old history-sheeter to an imprisonment of 12 years for peddling ganja and other drugs.

According to the police, a special team intercepted and arrested B. Sathish, 26, of Ammaniamman Thottam in Tondiarpet, who was a history-sheeter, and two of his associates on September 30, 2021. They recovered 2 kg of ganja and 84 nitrazepam tablets from them.

The trial was conducted before the special court for cases under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance Act. At the conclusion of trial, the court sentenced Sathish to an imprisonment of 12 years and imposed a fine of ₹1.7 lakh on him. The two others were acquitted.

