History sheeter ‘Seizing’ Raja shot dead by police on ECR in Chennai

History sheeter ‘Seizing’ Raja was shot dead by police in Akkarai on the East Coast Road in the early hours of Monday (September 23, 2024) as he allegedly attempted to attack the police team, said sources.

‘Seizing’ Raja alias N. Raja, was wanted in the murder of BSP leader Armstrong.

Posters were also pasted in a few places outside the city by the Tambaram police Commissionerate since he was declared as proclaimed offender by a Chengalpattu court. Police learnt he was a hideout in Andhra Pradesh and went there to bring him back to the city for further interrogation and remand. He had been taken to Akkarai to recover weapons used in the crime, when he suddenly whipped out a country-made revolver and shot at the police, according to sources. In self defence they had to open fire at Raja. No one else was injured in the incident, sources added.

Police sources said Raja had more than 30 criminal cases for offences including five murders and attempt to murders. He had been detained under the Goondas Act five times. As he attempted to attack police in Akkarai, a police team opened fire at him, the preliminary report said.

This is the third incident of a history sheeter being gunned down by police in a row since July, within city limits.

On 14th July – Sunday morning, K. Thiruvenkadam, 33, a history sheeter, one of the suspects who were arrested for the murder of Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) leader K. Armstrong who was killed in Puzhal Police station limits.

On Wednesday (September 18, 2024) morning, history sheeter ‘Kakkathoppu’ Balaji was gunned down by police at a secluded place in Vyasarpadi.

