History-sheeter ‘Mylapore’ Sivakumar arrested

Police on Friday arrested history sheeter ‘Mylapore’ Sivakumar, 42, who is wanted in several criminal cases in the city.
Police said Sivakumar has 35 cases -- including three murder charges, 10 attempt to murder charges and 22 other other offences registered against him.
Sivakumar was the main accused in the murder of his rival Thottam Sekar in 1997, and the key suspect in the attack on slain gangster Thottam Sekar’s wife Malarkodi and her son Azhaguraja in front of Casino Theatre near Anna Salai on October 10, last year. He was detained under the Goondas Act twice, and an externment order was issued against him twice, from entering the Mylalpore police district. He was recently involved in setting fire to a woman's house, police said.
On Friday, he brandished a knife at Gomathi, a flower vendor in the middle of the road, and committed a robbery, police said. He was holed up in Mylapore when he was arrested.
