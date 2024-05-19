ADVERTISEMENT

History sheeter murders friend in a drunken brawl in Kodungaiyur

Published - May 19, 2024 03:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old history sheeter was arrested for the murder of his 30-year-old friend in Kodungaiyur on May 19. 

Police said Ranjith Kumar was a daily wage labourer residing in Ezhil Nagar of Kodungaiyur. He has a few criminal cases pending in Sullurpeta of Andhra Pradesh. On Saturday, he invited Saravanan of Royapuram and his friend to his house for drinking liquor. Both had liquor and Saravanan on waking up in the morning told that he liked Ranjith Kumar’s sister and asked him to bring her. Ranjith Kumar took out a knife from the house and slashed him in the face and head. The victim was killed on the spot. 

The Kodungaiyur police arrested Ranjith Kumar and sent the body to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem. 

