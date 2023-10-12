History-sheeter murdered near Avadi

October 12, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Chennai

A 23-year-old youth was murdered by three bike-borne unidentified persons near Avadi.

The victim has been identified as Saran, a resident of TNHB flats in Ayapakkam. He has criminal cases registered against him for offences, including murder at Thirumullaivoyal, Thiruverkadu, JJ Nagar and Maduravoyal.

While he was returning home after attending court proceedings in Poonamallee, unidentified persons followed him on two-wheelers and waylaid him on the main road in Thiruverkadu. They hacked him to death even as he took to heels. They fled the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

On receiving information, the Thiruverkadu and the Avadi police inspectors reached the spot and conducted inquiries. Two special teams have been formed to trace suspects involved in the offence. Police suspects that the murder was committed due to previous enmity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.