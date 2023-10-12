HamberMenu
History-sheeter murdered near Avadi

October 12, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old youth was murdered by three bike-borne unidentified persons near Avadi.

The victim has been identified as Saran, a resident of TNHB flats in Ayapakkam. He has criminal cases registered against him for offences, including murder at Thirumullaivoyal, Thiruverkadu, JJ Nagar and Maduravoyal.

While he was returning home after attending court proceedings in Poonamallee, unidentified persons followed him on two-wheelers and waylaid him on the main road in Thiruverkadu. They hacked him to death even as he took to heels. They fled the scene.

On receiving information, the Thiruverkadu and the Avadi police inspectors reached the spot and conducted inquiries. Two special teams have been formed to trace suspects involved in the offence. Police suspects that the murder was committed due to previous enmity.

