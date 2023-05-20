History-sheeter murdered in drunken brawl in Chennai, three arrested

May 20, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The New Washermenpet Police arrested a 21-year-old resident of the Tsunami Housing Colony, as well as two juveniles, in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter, Ajay alias ‘Pump’ Ajay, on Friday.

The 23-year-old victim, who was a resident of the same locality in Washermanpet, was murdered in a drunken brawl on Friday around noon.

A senior official of the Chennai City Police said Ajay had been involved in a few assault cases. He, along with his friends Jeeva, Anbarasan and Vicky, and the two juveniles, were drinking liquor near the housing colony, when they fell into a quarrel. One of them injured Ajay with a knife. Ajay died on the spot, and the five persons escaped from the crime scene.

The New Washermenpet police sent Ajay’s body to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem. A special police team rounded up Jeeva and the two juveniles within a few hours of the murder. The police team is now searching for Vicky and Anbarasan.

Jeeva was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.