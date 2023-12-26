ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter murdered by gang in Kancheepuram

December 26, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police are analysing footage from CCTV cameras near the scene of the crime

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old history-sheeter was murdered by an unidentified gang in Kancheepuram on Tuesday.

A senior police official said Saravanan alias Prabhakar, a resident of V.O.C. Street, had more than 40 criminal cases, including ones for murder, pending against him. On Tuesday, when Prabhakar was near his house, a gang attacked and murdered him.  The murder caused some tension in the locality. After residents informed the police about the incident, M. Sudhakar, Superintendent of Police, Kancheepuram, inspected the crime scene along with a sniffer squad.

The Kancheepuram police, after sending the body to Kancheepuram Government Hospital for a post-mortem, are analysing footage from closed circuit television cameras near crime scene.

