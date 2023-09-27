HamberMenu
History sheeter murdered at Adhanur near Chennai

The police suspect the murder to be the work of a gang due to personal enmity. 

September 27, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Manimangalam Police are investigating the murder of history-sheeter Mohan Raj at his house near Adhanur on Tuesday, September 26. 

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said Mohan Raj was a notorious rowdy with several criminal cases pending against him in the Pammal limits. The history-sheeter had taken a house on rent in Adhanur village of Manimangalam and was staying in the house for the past few months.

On Tuesday, his sister got a call from an unknown person stating that her brother Mohan Raj was murdered in his house. Immediately the family members rushed to the house and found the victim with his head smashed. 

The Manimangalam police, on being alerted about the murder, visited the crime scene and sent the body to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police suspect the murder to be the work of a gang due to personal enmity. 

