History-sheeter killed in police encounter at Madhavaram

A young history-sheeter was killed in a police encounter near a truck terminal in Madhavaram on Saturday.
S. Vallarasu, 21, is said to have been involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder and other criminal activities.
A resident of M.M. Garden, Vyasarpadi, called the police and complained that a few youth were causing ruckus. Two constables, S.Paunraj and Ramesh, went to the spot. They found Vallarasu drinking with his associates. On seeing the police, he whipped out a long knife and attacked Mr. Paunraj.
As he collapsed, Mr. Ramesh backed off.
Police teams went in search of Vallarasu. He was traced to a truck terminal near the Madhavaram bus stand. There he attacked two sub-inspectors, Premkumar and Deepan, of the Vyasarpadi station. Sources said the police were left with little choice but to open fire. Vallarasu was taken to the government hospital, where he was declared dead.
