History sheeter ‘Kakkathoppu’ Balaji shot dead by police in encounter in Vyasarpadi, Chennai

He was an A+ category history-sheeter with more than five murder cases pending

Updated - September 18, 2024 10:26 am IST - CHENNAI

R Sivaraman
R. Sivaraman
File photo of ‘Kakkathoppu’ Balaji.

File photo of ‘Kakkathoppu’ Balaji. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

History sheeter ‘Kakkathoppu’ Balaji was shot dead by police in an encounter in the early hours of Wednesday (September 18, 2024) at a secluded place in Vyasarpadi, police said. He was wanted in several criminal cases.

A special team of police led by Kodungaiyur was searching for him since he was wanted in connection with a murder case and a non-bailable warrant was also pending against him. Police sources said following a tip-off that he was hiding behind the BSNL Quarters near Vyasarpadi railway station, the team surrounded him at around 4:30 am. He opened fire at the police team, the bullet damaged the bonnet of the car. Kodungaiyur Police Inspector Saravanan opened fire at him in retaliation.

Balaji who was critically injured was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital where the doctors who examined him declared that he was dead. Then his body was sent for post-mortem.

A team from the Forensics Science Laboratory at the encounter spot, BSNL quarters, Vyasarpadi in Chennai on Wednesday.

A team from the Forensics Science Laboratory at the encounter spot, BSNL quarters, Vyasarpadi in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The deceased ‘Kakkathoppu’ Balaji had the moniker since he was born and gained notoriety during his early years in Kakkathoppu near Seven Wells in North Chennai. He was an A+ category history-sheeter with more than five murder cases pending. He had around 50 criminal cases for murder, attempted murder, extortion and ganja trafficking. He had been detained under the Goondas Act 10 times.

Experts from the Forensic Science Department and senior police officers visited the scene of occurrence and conducted the investigation.

Published - September 18, 2024 09:46 am IST

