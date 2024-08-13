Chennai history sheeter injured as police opens fire during bid to flee

A history sheeter who was reportedly attempting to escape arrest in Chennai was injured after the city police opened fire on him on the morning of Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

The history sheeter, identified as 34-year-old S. Rohit (alias Rohit Raj) of T.P. Chatram, has 14 criminal cases pending against him for offences including murder and attempt to murder. He has been named an A+ category rowdy, as per the police records.

The accused was also allegedly involved in the murder of another history sheeter named Sivakumar in Mylapore, sources in the police said. Cases were registered against him at T.P. Chatram, Aminjikarai, and Ashok Nagar police stations on the charges of committing three murders.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kilpauk, Ragupathy, said a court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him as he had failed to appear for a hearing in a criminal case. After the said order, a special team was on the lookout for the history sheeter. They zeroed in on his whereabouts and nabbed him at his hideout in T.P .Chatram on Tuesday morning, Mr. Ragupathy said.

Sources in the police said when the special team surrounded the accused at the Old Cemetery, Kilpauk, he attempted to escape after allegedly attacking two head constables, namely Saravana Kumar and Pradeep, using a broken beer bottle. Sub-Inspector of Police, T.P. Chatram, Kalaiselvi, warned him not to run away before shooting at his knee with her service weapon in an act of self-defence, the police said.

He was rushed to a government hospital where he has been given treatment. The two injured head constables were also admitted to a government hospital.

Meanwhile, the Chennai City Police Commissioner A. Arun rewarded Ms. Kalaiselvi for her presence of mind in apprehending the accused by opening fire at him.

