GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai history sheeter injured as police opens fire during bid to flee

The history sheeter, identified as 34-year-old S. Rohit, has 14 criminal cases pending against him for offences including murder and attempt to murder

Updated - August 13, 2024 01:39 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 01:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
S. Rohit alias Rohit Raj

S. Rohit alias Rohit Raj | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A history sheeter who was reportedly attempting to escape arrest in Chennai was injured after the city police opened fire on him on the morning of Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

The history sheeter, identified as 34-year-old S. Rohit (alias Rohit Raj) of T.P. Chatram, has 14 criminal cases pending against him for offences including murder and attempt to murder. He has been named an A+ category rowdy, as per the police records.

The accused was also allegedly involved in the murder of another history sheeter named Sivakumar in Mylapore, sources in the police said. Cases were registered against him at T.P. Chatram, Aminjikarai, and Ashok Nagar police stations on the charges of committing three murders.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kilpauk, Ragupathy, said a court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him as he had failed to appear for a hearing in a criminal case. After the said order, a special team was on the lookout for the history sheeter. They zeroed in on his whereabouts and nabbed him at his hideout in T.P .Chatram on Tuesday morning, Mr. Ragupathy said.

Sources in the police said when the special team surrounded the accused at the Old Cemetery, Kilpauk, he attempted to escape after allegedly attacking two head constables, namely Saravana Kumar and Pradeep, using a broken beer bottle. Sub-Inspector of Police, T.P. Chatram, Kalaiselvi, warned him not to run away before shooting at his knee with her service weapon in an act of self-defence, the police said.

He was rushed to a government hospital where he has been given treatment. The two injured head constables were also admitted to a government hospital.

Chennai City Police Commissioner A. Arun (left) rewards Sub-Inspector Kalaiselvi (right) for apprehending a history sheeter by opening fire at him on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 

Chennai City Police Commissioner A. Arun (left) rewards Sub-Inspector Kalaiselvi (right) for apprehending a history sheeter by opening fire at him on Tuesday, August 13, 2024  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Meanwhile, the Chennai City Police Commissioner A. Arun rewarded Ms. Kalaiselvi for her presence of mind in apprehending the accused by opening fire at him.

Related Topics

Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.