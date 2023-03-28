HamberMenu
History-sheeter, his associate arrested for snatching mobile phones

March 28, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Adyar police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly habitually snatched mobile phones at various places in the city and his associate who received those stolen goods from him.

The police identified him as V. Babu alias Pulsar Babu, of Kumaran Nagar, Tondiarpet. Based on his confession, the police arrested his associate V. Anand, 25, of Egmore.

The police said on March 19, Babu, on his two-wheeler, trailed V. Arjun of Adyar, as he was walking near the Cancer Institute. Once Babu was close enough, he pretended to ask for a pen and snatched Mr. Arjun’s mobile phone and rode away. Based on a complaint from Mr. Arjun, the police arrested the duo and seized 56 mobile phones, ₹19,700 and a bike from them.

Babu was already involved in similar offences in Adyar, Ashok Nagar, Guindy, Saidapet, K.K. Nagar and Velachery. Four non-bailable warrants were pending against him, and he was detained under the Goondas Act four times, the police said.

