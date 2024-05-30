History-sheeter held in Chennai for cutting cake with huge knife

A 30-year-old history sheeter of Vyasarpadi was arrested by the Chennai City Police for celebrating his birthday by cutting a cake with a huge knife on Tuesday (May 28). The video of R. Manimaran celebrating his birthday on Monday night, had gone viral.

A senior official of the City Police said Manimaran alias Appu, a resident of Kennedy Nagar in Vyasarpadi, had a few criminal cases pending against him. His friends, on Monday night, brought a cake for Appu’s birthday and he celebrated it by cutting it with a big knife in the 3rd street of the locality. The video of the celebration of Appu holding and cutting the cake with the knife was forwarded to Vyasarpadi Police who filed a case and arrested him.