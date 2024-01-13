GIFT a SubscriptionGift
History-sheeter held for theft in Mamallapuram

He posed as a policeman and stole from couples at beaches and other public places

January 13, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mamallapuram police on Saturday arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly posed as a policeman and stole from couples at beaches and other public places.

The police identified the suspect as C. Sivaraman, a native of Cuddalore and a Class 10 dropout. He approached couples who were alone in a car or at secluded places and claimed that he was a policeman. He would then separate them under the guise of an inquiry and steal the women’s jewellery. A senior police officer said he had committed similar offences in Devanampattinam, Mamallapuram, Thiruporur, Nazarathpet, and Thirukazhukundram.

He had been previously detained under the Goondas Act and was recently released from prison on bail. He stole a high-end bike near a star hotel on East Coast Road and stole from two couples at a beach near Mamallapuram. Some of his acts went unreported by the victims, the officers added. The police recovered 30 sovereigns of jewellery from him.

