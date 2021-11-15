History-sheeter held for robbery in Tiruvottriyur

CHENNAI

15 November 2021 01:18 IST

The Tiruvottriyur police on Sunday arrested a 26-year-old history-sheeter for allegedly robbing a senior citizen.

The police said when B. Ramakrishnan, 61, of Anna Nagar, was working on Ennore Express Highway, an unidentified person approached him and demanded money. He then attacked Mr. Ramakrishnana and made off with ₹2,000.

The police, after investigating, arrested Kuppa alias Kuppusamy, of Thiruvottriyur Kuppam. He has four criminal cases against him.

