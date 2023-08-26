ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter held for robbery attempt

August 26, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Saturday arrested a history-sheeter who was allegedly involved in a robbery attempt in Parry’s Corner. 

The police said Giri, a contract staff of a bank from Nekundram was waylaid near Parry’s Corner by unidentified persons on August 23, while he was carrying over ₹1.8 lakh in cash in his bag. Giri abandoned his vehicle and escaped with the cash bag from them. As he took shelter at a shop, the suspects fled the scene. 

Based on his complaint, the police arrested one Vimalkumar, who is a history-sheeter and seized a bike and a knife from him while launching further investigation to nab other suspects.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US