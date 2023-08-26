History-sheeter held for robbery attempt

August 26, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police on Saturday arrested a history-sheeter who was allegedly involved in a robbery attempt in Parry’s Corner.

The police said Giri, a contract staff of a bank from Nekundram was waylaid near Parry’s Corner by unidentified persons on August 23, while he was carrying over ₹1.8 lakh in cash in his bag. Giri abandoned his vehicle and escaped with the cash bag from them. As he took shelter at a shop, the suspects fled the scene.

Based on his complaint, the police arrested one Vimalkumar, who is a history-sheeter and seized a bike and a knife from him while launching further investigation to nab other suspects.