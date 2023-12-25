ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter held for raping minor girl

December 25, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

All Women Police have arrested a 23-year-old history-sheeter on charges of raping a 15-year-old girl by threatening to assault her parents.

The suspect has been identified as L. Ajay. The girl is studying in Class X in a government school. Her parents usually returned home late after work and the girl used to be alone until their return.

Police sources said on November 12, he slashed his wrists in front of the girl and threatened her that he would assault her family. He then took her to his house and raped her.

The issue came to light when the girl told her mother about the incidents on Sunday. The mother lodged a police complaint, based on which the police registered a case under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

A special police team arrested Ajay. After getting his statement, he was sent to judicial custody. Ajay already has three cases filed against him, the police said.

