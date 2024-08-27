History-sheeter held for murdering youth in Kilkattalai

The Madipakkam police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old history-sheeter for allegedly murdering a youth by pushing him into a lake in April in Kilkattalai.

On April 12, Village Administrative Officer Punitha reported to the police that a body of an unidentified youth was found floating in a lake in Kilkattalai. The Madipakkam police registered a case for suspicious death and recovered the body. Initially, it was treated as an accidental drowning. After an investigation identified the victim as R. Siva alias ‘Mottai’ Siva, 24, of Thenmozhi Nagar in Kilkattalai, his wife Sivaranjani alleged that foul play.

Following this, the police analysed the call records of Siva’s mobile phone. Based on this, Rajkumar, an associate of the victim, was interrogated. Rajkumar confessed that when he and Siva were drinking alcohol near the lake on April 10, D. Sundararaja from the same locality as Siva met them and asked to borrow a mobile phone for a call. Afterwards, Sundararaja refused to return Siva’s mobile phone, and quarrelled with him over it. During the tussle, he pushed Siva into the water, where the latter drowned. Fearing for his life, Rajkumar fled the spot and did not inform anyone of the incident.

After the confession, the police altered the case into a murder and arrested Sundararaja. He is a history-sheeter with five criminal cases against him.

