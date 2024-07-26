ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter held for hurling petrol bomb in Anna Nagar

Published - July 26, 2024 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anna Nagar police have arrested a history-sheeter for allegedly hurling petrol-filled bottles at two different places in Anna Nagar East.

The police identified the suspect as Bala alias Balan of Annai Sathya Nagar in Anna Nagar East. He had a few criminal cases against him and lived with his mother in Tiruchi. He had come to the city recently. On Thursday, Bala hurled petrol-filled bottles near a police booth and a Tasmac outlet at Annai Sathya Nagar. After conducting an investigation, the police arrested him. When he was interrogated by the police, he told them that he wanted to be imprisoned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US