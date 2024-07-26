History-sheeter held for hurling petrol bomb in Anna Nagar

The Anna Nagar police have arrested a history-sheeter for allegedly hurling petrol-filled bottles at two different places in Anna Nagar East.

The police identified the suspect as Bala alias Balan of Annai Sathya Nagar in Anna Nagar East. He had a few criminal cases against him and lived with his mother in Tiruchi. He had come to the city recently. On Thursday, Bala hurled petrol-filled bottles near a police booth and a Tasmac outlet at Annai Sathya Nagar. After conducting an investigation, the police arrested him. When he was interrogated by the police, he told them that he wanted to be imprisoned.