History-sheeter held for burglary in Nungambakkam

July 19, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have arrested a 23-year-old history-sheeter for stealing more than 16 sovereigns of gold jewellery and silver articles from a locked house in Nungambakkam on Wednesday.

According to the police, the complainant, Ezhumalai, a resident of Pushpa Nagar, Nungambakkam, said gold jewellery and silver articles weighing more than 16 sovereigns were stolen from his house when he was away. Based on footage from CCTV cameras from the spot, the accused identified as E. Vigneswaran alias Kolavicky, who has multiple cases against him for burglary and robbery.

The police recovered the stolen items. Vigneswaran was remanded in judicial custody.

