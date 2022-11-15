History-sheeter held for burglaries in Kolathur and Rajamangalam  

November 15, 2022 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Rajamangalam police have arrested a habitual offender who allegedly committed burglaries in the Kolathur and Rajamangalam areas.s

The police said last May, Bindya Devi, of Senthil Nagar, Kolathur, and her mother had left town after locking up their house. While they were away, an unidentified person broke into the house and decamped with 23 sovereigns of gold jewellery. The Rajamangalam police registered a case and began investigating the burglary.

Upon scrutinising CCTV camera footage and inspecting the crime scene, the police found the involvement of a history-sheeter, who was identified as ‘Thuppaki’ Sekar alias Sekar, 47, from Periya Kuppam, Tiruvallur district. The police apprehended him at his place.

The police said the accused had committed burglaries at 11 houses in Rajamangalam, two houses each in Kolathur and Peravallur. As much as 65 sovereigns of gold jewellery and 300 g of silver articles were recovered from him.

Sekar was arrested in connection with a murder case in 1993 and served 14 years in prison. In 2007, he was released and indulged in burglaries and thefts in Avadi and the surrounding areas. He had been detained once under the Goondas Act.