History-sheeter held for attempt to murder 

The Ice House Police on Sunday arrested a history-sheeter, R. Balaji, who attempted to murder an auto driver owing to previous enmity.

The police said the victim, E. Duraisamy, of Saiva Muthiah Street of Royapettah, and slept in his friend’s autorickshaw, which is usually parked on a street.

On Friday, the accused set fire to the vehicle when Duraisamy was asleep. Residents rushed to the spot, and put out the fire. He later filed a police complaint, based on which the Balaji was nabbed. Balaji had 12 criminal cases against him for offences, including murder.