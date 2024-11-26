 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

History-sheeter held for attempt to murder 

Published - November 26, 2024 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ice House Police on Sunday arrested a history-sheeter, R. Balaji, who attempted to murder an auto driver owing to previous enmity.

The police said the victim, E. Duraisamy, of Saiva Muthiah Street of Royapettah, and slept in his friend’s autorickshaw, which is usually parked on a street.

On Friday, the accused set fire to the vehicle when Duraisamy was asleep. Residents rushed to the spot, and put out the fire. He later filed a police complaint, based on which the Balaji was nabbed. Balaji had 12 criminal cases against him for offences, including murder.

Published - November 26, 2024 12:19 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.