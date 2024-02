February 11, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Otteri police have arrested Mohamed Rafik alias Solison Rafik, 28, for attacking Ansar Basha, 27, of New Farens Road, with a wooden log on Thursday. Both of them quarrelled frequently due to previous enmity. Mr. Ansar Basha is under going treatment at a hospital.