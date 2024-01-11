GIFT a SubscriptionGift
History-sheeter held for assaulting 19-year-old girl in Washermenpet

January 11, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Washermenpet police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly assaulting and forcing a 19-year-girl to accept his marriage proposal.

The police said the 19-year-old girl was living in Washermenpet and was in a relationship with Sarathkumar alias ‘Kolaru’ Mani, 30, a car driver, but later broke things off. On December 19, Sarathkumar went to her house and asked her to marry him. After she refused, he abused and assaulted her and her mother.

The girl lodged a complaint on Wednesday – January 10 – at the Washermenpet police station, and a case was registered under various sections of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act and the Indian Penal Code. After investigating, the police arrested Sarathkumar. Further investigation revealed that he had two criminal cases of ganja peddling against him.

