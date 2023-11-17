History-sheeter held for assault in Raja Annamalai Puram 

November 17, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

A history-sheeter was arrested for allegedly harassing and attacking his neighbours in Raja Annamalai Puram.

The police said S. Raja, 30, lives on Cholan Street, Raja Annamalai Puram, with his wife and two daughters. On Tuesday, when Mr. Raja was outside the house with his wife and children, Vasu, a neighbour, quarrelled with them and behaved inappropriately. When Mr. Raja stopped Vasudevan, he attacked him with a knife and fled. Based on a complaint from Mr. Raja, the Abiramapuram police arrested Vasu alias Vasudevan, 23, who is a history-sheeter.