History-sheeter hacked to death near Villivakkam police station

The police suspect that he was murdered by a gang to avenge the killing of another history-sheeter in 2022

Published - May 27, 2024 07:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by two men near Villivakkam police station on Sunday. The police suspect that he was murdered by a gang to avenge the killing of another history-sheeter in 2022.

The police identified the victim as Udayakumar, 35, of Ambedkar Nagar, Villivakkam, who had criminal cases for offences such as murder, attempt to murder, and assaults. The police said that on Sunday night, he joined his three friends and consumed alcohol at a vacant land on Kammavar Naidu Street behind the police station. Then, two unidentified men came on a bike and quarrelled with Udayakumar who was consuming alcohol. Suddenly, they pulled out knives and indiscriminately attacked Udayakumar while his three friends. The assailants then rode away from the spot.

Hearing the commotion, the neighbours quickly reached the scene of the crime and found the injured Udayakumar. The personnel from the Villivakkam police station reached the spot and rushed the victim to the Government Kilpauk Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment.

Investigation on

A police team, under Assistant Commissioner of Police Chidambara Murugesan, has launched an investigation into the murder. Udayakumar came out on bail recently after he was arrested in connection with a criminal case. Moreover, he was the main suspect in the murder of history-sheeter ‘Double’ Ranjithkumar in 2022. Hence, the police suspect that Udayakumar was murdered as an act of revenge.

