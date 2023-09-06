History-sheeter hacked to death near Sriperumbudur

September 06, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Chennai

A 25-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang near Sriperumbudur on Tuesday. The police said the murder was committed because of enmity in getting deals of scrap disposals from private firms.

The victim has been identified as Ebinezer, 25, of Thirumazhisai, an autorickshaw driver. He had cases of murder, attempt to murder and other offences in Poonamallee, Mangadu and Nazarathpet police stations. On Tuesday morning, Ebenezar visited Kadambathur in Tiruvallur district and was returning home in his autorickshaw on the Perambakkam-Thandalam high road.

When he reached Mannur near Sriperumbudur, a car coming in the opposite side hit the autorickshaw. A gang of men jumped from the car and threw country bombs at him. Ebinezer managed to get out of the autorickshaw and run on the road. The gang chased and hacked him to death. Upon receipt of information, Sriperumbudur police reached the spot and conducted an investigation.

