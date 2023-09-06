HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

History-sheeter hacked to death near Sriperumbudur

September 06, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang near Sriperumbudur on Tuesday. The police said the murder was committed because of enmity in getting deals of scrap disposals from private firms.

The victim has been identified as Ebinezer, 25, of Thirumazhisai, an autorickshaw driver. He had cases of murder, attempt to murder and other offences in Poonamallee, Mangadu and Nazarathpet police stations. On Tuesday morning, Ebenezar visited Kadambathur in Tiruvallur district and was returning home in his autorickshaw on the Perambakkam-Thandalam high road.

When he reached Mannur near Sriperumbudur, a car coming in the opposite side hit the autorickshaw. A gang of men jumped from the car and threw country bombs at him. Ebinezer managed to get out of the autorickshaw and run on the road. The gang chased and hacked him to death. Upon receipt of information, Sriperumbudur police reached the spot and conducted an investigation.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime / murder

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.