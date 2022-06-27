History sheeter hacked to death near Red Hills, two arrested

Special Correspondent June 27, 2022 21:49 IST

Special Correspondent June 27, 2022 21:49 IST

A 26-year-old history sheeter was hacked to death by a gang of four at Nallur village near Red Hills early on Monday.

The victim was identified as K. Mathi alias Mathivanan of Bharathiyar Nagar, Nallur. He had several criminal cases against him in Minjur, Cholavaram and Red Hills police stations. He and his three associates were consuming alcohol near his house when the gang arrived in an autorickshaw and encircled Mathivanan and his associates. The assailants fled the spot after hacking him to death and grievously injuring three others.

Two of the suspects were arrested within hours. A police team which was on night patrol, intercepted the autorickshaw and arrested Ramki and Surya and seized knives from them. Based on their information, the police team reached the scene of crime and sent the body of Mathi to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. The injured were admitted in the hospital. Police suspect it to be a case of revenge killing.