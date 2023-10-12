History-sheeter hacked to death in Vanagaram

October 12, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

A history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang of five unidentified men who came on two-wheelers on Wednesday night in Vanagaram.

The victim has been identified as E.’Kizhangu’ Saravanan, 41, of Mylapore who was involved in a murder and 14 other offences such as assault, criminal intimidation in Mylapore police station limits.

Police sources said he came out on bail from prison after serving detention under the Goondas Act. He shifted his place of stay from Mylapore to Sakthi Nagar, Vanagaram. On Wednesday at 8.30 p.m., he along with his wife and daughter, was returning home in an autorickshaw after dinner in Pallavan Nagar.

Near Kanniamman Temple, five bike-borne men overtook and stopped the autorickshaw. They attacked Saravanan using knives. He slumped to the ground. His family took him to Government Medical College Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

His body was sent for post-mortem. Maduravoyal Police registered a case and taken up investigation. On Thursday afternoon, five suspects surrendered in a judicial magistrate court in Arcot, said police sources.

