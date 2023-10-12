HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

History-sheeter hacked to death in Vanagaram

October 12, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang of five unidentified men who came on two-wheelers on Wednesday night in Vanagaram.

The victim has been identified as E.’Kizhangu’ Saravanan, 41, of Mylapore who was involved in a murder and 14 other offences such as assault, criminal intimidation in Mylapore police station limits.

Police sources said he came out on bail from prison after serving detention under the Goondas Act. He shifted his place of stay from Mylapore to Sakthi Nagar, Vanagaram. On Wednesday at 8.30 p.m., he along with his wife and daughter, was returning home in an autorickshaw after dinner in Pallavan Nagar.

Near Kanniamman Temple, five bike-borne men overtook and stopped the autorickshaw. They attacked Saravanan using knives. He slumped to the ground. His family took him to Government Medical College Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

His body was sent for post-mortem. Maduravoyal Police registered a case and taken up investigation. On Thursday afternoon, five suspects surrendered in a judicial magistrate court in Arcot, said police sources.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.